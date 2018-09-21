Fever toll 84; UP govt admits to being ‘caught off guard’ but now under control

More than 13,800 people were diagnosed with malaria and so far, 10,870 and 2,664 cases were reported from Bareilly and Badaun respectively. (Representational Image) More than 13,800 people were diagnosed with malaria and so far, 10,870 and 2,664 cases were reported from Bareilly and Badaun respectively. (Representational Image)

With five more deaths reported from Hardoi in the last 24 hours, the total number of deaths due to fever in the state has reached 84. According to the government though they were caught off guard initially, the death rate is gradually going down and the situation is under control.

“A total of 84 people have died in the state so far due to fever. Though we are yet to do a detailed audit of the deaths and their causes, most of these were due to malaria. So far, 24 people have died in Bareilly and 23 in Badaun, followed by 17 in Hardoi and 8 in Sitapur. Four have died in Pilibhit and two in Shahjahanpur. Total 314 others have died in these district of other reasons. In Bareilly and Badaun, the deaths started in August end, while in rest of the other areas it started in September first week,” said Dr Mithilesh Chaturvedi, director, communicable and vector-borne diseases.

Chaturvedi said district chief medical officers (CMOs) have been asked to audit the deaths and classify the causes.

“For now we do not have a proper classification of reasons and thus we cannot comment on it. However, what we know so far is that these are fever deaths and most of them were due to malaria,” she said.

More than 13,800 people were diagnosed with malaria and so far, 10,870 and 2,664 cases were reported from Bareilly and Badaun respectively, Chaturvedi said. Principal Secretary (Health) Prashant Trivedi admitted that the government was working to control the situation.

“These are essentially malaria cases. The health officials are now distributing medicines and are fogging the affected areas. Earlier, they used to wait for patients to turn up at healthcare centres, but now we have changed the strategy and have started every houses with rapid diagnostic kits. Earlier, we were caught off guard but now are going to the villages and that is actually helping us and things are reversing,” Trivedi said.

