Uttar Pradesh: Expelled from Congress, ex-MP joins SP with Phoolan’s sister

Former Member of Parliament from Azamgarh, Ramakant Yadav on Sunday joined the Samajwadi Party (SP) in presence of party chief Akhilesh Yadav — a week after he was expelled from the Congress for “anti-party activities”.

Slain SP MP Phoolan Devi’s sister Rukmini Devi Nishad was also inducted into the party.

Welcoming Ramakant and Nishad, Akhilesh said, “People are joining the party. We will make sure that the SP grows and uproots the BJP government from power in the 2022 Assembly polls.” Ramakant said this was his “homecoming after 15 years”.

The four-time MP from Azamgarh left SP in 2004 for BSP and contested the 2004 Lok Sabha polls after winning twice in 1999 and 1996. In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, he was the BJP candidate from Azamgarh and lost it by a close margin against SP founder Mulayam Singh Yadav.

A week ago, he was expelled by the Congress over reports that he was planning to join the SP. He had quit the BJP this year after he was not given a Lok Sabha ticket. He contested the 2019 Lok Sabha polls on a Congress ticket from Bhadohi constituency and lost it.

Speaking about Ramakant, Akhilesh said, “When I was first elected to the Lok Sabha, you were there. You have great influence in Azamgarh. Whatever distance was there between us for sometime, it will not be there in the future.” Others who joined SP include BSP’s Mau district chief Ashok Gautam and former BSP MLC Athar Khan.