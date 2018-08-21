Uttar Pradesh encounters: 21 deaths, 20 similar FIRs, same keywords

In Azamgarh, the parents of Mukesh Rajbhar who was killed on January 26. (Photo: Anand Singh) In Azamgarh, the parents of Mukesh Rajbhar who was killed on January 26. (Photo: Anand Singh)

SINCE the Uttar Pradesh government took charge in March 2017, there have been 2,351 shootouts and 63 encounter deaths, spread across 24 districts, until August 4 this year. The government has cited this as evidence of its resolve to clean up the state of crime and criminals.

In May, the NHRC directed the state to constitute a five-member team to investigate 17 of these cases. Last month, the Supreme Court issued notice to the Uttar Pradesh government over the encounters.

The Indian Express tracked down the families and police stations linked to 41 of these 63 encounters and accessed FIRs in case of 20, related to 21 deaths. In the remaining 21 cases, either FIRs have not been made available to the family or the family has moved and could not be traced, while serving police officers declined to share details or said they didn’t have them as they were newly posted.

While time and distance may separate these encounters, an investigation by The Indian Express showed a startling pattern to the FIRs lodged by the police — similar description of the sequence of events leading to the encounter, of the encounter itself, of the police response, and of what followed. In many cases, even the words and phrases used are identical.

Consider the following key findings of the investigation:

* In as many as 12 FIRs, police record that the criminals were intercepted on a “tip-off” from an “informer”, the criminals arrived on a “motorcycle”, mostly followed by them “skidding”, “falling” and “opening fire”.

* In 11 FIRs, police say they acted as per “sikhlaye gai tareeke”, or “training”, or “fieldcraft”.

* In 18 FIRs, police record their “indomitable courage (the same phrase ‘adamya sahas’ is used)”.

* In 16 FIRs, police mention that they acted “jaan ki parwah kiye bina (without caring for our lives)”; in nine of them, they were hit in “bullet-proof jackets”.

* In eight FIRs, police put on record that their response during the encounter and later followed Supreme Court orders and guidelines of the National Human Rights Council “to the full”.

* In 12 FIRs, police said they looked for but couldn’t find witnesses due to “night or odd hours” or “bhay vash (people being scared)”.

* In 18 FIRs, the criminal was killed and the accomplice “fled”.

* Almost all the FIRs mention that the encounters took place at night or early morning, and in several police say they spotted the men using torchlight, and claim to have carried out “aatmaraksharth (self-defence)”, “nyuntam (minimum)” firing.

Of the 16 post-mortem reports The Indian Express accessed, three showed that the victims had been shot in the head, eight in the chest, while most had been shot multiple times, including one, Jai Hind Yadav (killed on August 3, 2017, in Azamgarh), bearing more than 19 wounds.

Of the 41 cases, The Indian Express couldn’t find post-mortems in 25, again either because the families didn’t have them or because the families had moved and couldn’t be traced. The Indian Express went to hospitals where the men killed had been taken and in several cases found that the FIR or the post-mortem report had not been shared with the respective courts either.

Former UP Director General of Police Prakash Singh, whose petition is the basis for the Supreme Court’s roadmap on police reforms, said there are a few basic common words in FIRs. “The language and facts should not be common in all encounters. There is need to be careful while writing the FIR.”

The Indian Express also spoke to families of 27 of those killed. At least two, Nadeem and Shamshad, were recorded to have “escaped from custody”. In many cases, families said they had no idea the men carried rewards on their head.

In almost all cases, the police officers involved were transferred. That includes Ajay Pal Sharma, who as Shamli SP and head of the district’s police, got the tag of “encounter man” for six deaths in five encounters under him.

Later, he was promoted to SSP rank and transferred to Gautam Budh Nagar, where is is currently posted. Two persons died in encounters under SSP Sharma in Gautam Budh Nagar too

Asked about the common words used in the FIRs, Sharma said, “There are few things which can be found definitely common in all FIRs,” adding, “We mention details of what happened on the spot. Since police are facing bullets and not (backing out) after assailants opened fire, we mention bravery in the FIR.”

The officer stressed that they “work hard to save lives of criminals who open fire on us”. “Ikram alias Tola, who died in August last year in an encounter in Shamli, was provided three hours of medical treatment. We recorded his dying statement on video, in which he admitted to having fired on a police party.”

About the lack of witnesses, Sharma said, “When no one is ready to be witness, we mention that accordingly.”

The maximum encounters have taken place in Muzaffarnagar district (9), under SSP Anant Deo. “It is up to you how you see encounters,” he said. “Everyone has his own views… We work according to police training and show courage while facing firing from assailants.”

Denying a pattern, Deo added, “The sequences of all encounters are different and lodged accordingly.” On the lack of witnesses, he said, “Because of fear and to avoid getting involved in court proceedings, people refuse to become witnesses.”

In the encounters, while 63 alleged criminals were killed and 584 injured, the figures on the police side stand at four dead and 415 injured.

Asked about the similarities in the FIRs lodged in the encounters, UP DGP Om Prakash Singh said, “There is no set pattern. FIRs are lodged according to the situation at the spot.”

But a close look at the 20 FIRs shows otherwise. Details of the FIRs on Page XXX, highlighting the matching phrases.

