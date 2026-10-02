Ahead of UP polls, a rejig in Congress top brass

Aradhana Misra Mona is the three-time MLA from Rampur Khas in Pratapgarh district. (Photo: X/@aradhanam7000)

Congress appoints Aradhana Misra Mona as president of its Uttar Pradesh unit, replacing Ajay Rai. The party has also appointed MP Imran Masood as working president of its UP unit. Meanwhile, Chaudhary Virendra Singh has been named Leader of Legislature Party.

Mona is a three-time MLA from Rampur Khas in Pratapgarh district. She has been active in Uttar Pradesh politics for more than two decades and has worked closely with Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, including during the Congress’s “Ladki Hoon, Lad Sakti Hoon” campaign.

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