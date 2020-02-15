Uttar Pradesh: Educational institute director shot by 18-yr-old in Meerut

Tomar was taken to a local hospital and was referred to Meerut but succumbed to injuries on the way, the police said. (Representational Image) Tomar was taken to a local hospital and was referred to Meerut but succumbed to injuries on the way, the police said. (Representational Image)

A 45-year-old man, director of a private educational institute near Baghpat’s Malakpur village, was shot dead on the premises, allegedly by a 18-year-old man and his two accomplices Friday. Police said the victim, Gulveer Tomar, was at the institute when the accused, Anshul Tyagi (18) and his two aides, reached there and fired three bullets. Tomar was taken to a local hospital and was referred to Meerut but succumbed to injuries on the way, the police said. “We have searched the residence of the accused in Shabga village but he is yet to be traced. The crime is the fallout of a row between Tyagi and Tomar over pending dues,” said Ajay Sharma, in charge of Kotwali police station.

