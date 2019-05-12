Uttar Pradesh: ED to probe ‘irregularities’ in sugar mill disinvestment

THE ENFORCEMENT Directorate (ED) is set to probe alleged irregularities and corruption in disinvestment of 21 sugar mills in Uttar Pradesh in 2010-11 during Mayawati’s tenure as CM.

“We will write to CBI seeking documents related to FIR registered on selling sugar mills. After obtaining the documents, we will begin a probe,” said an ED officer. The CBI had lodged an FIR against seven persons on April 25 over allegations related to the sale and purchase of seven mills.

Of the 21 sugar mills, 10 were run by Uttar Pradesh State Sugar Corporation Limited and 11 closed mills were of Uttar Pradesh Rajya Chini Avam Ganna Vikash Nigam Limited.

“The FIR is registered in connection with sale of seven sugar mills. For the remaining 14 sugar mills, preliminary inquiries are being done. If anomalies are found, FIR will be registered,” said a CBI officer.

Meanwhile, the CBI has written to the state government seeking documents related to the sale of 21 sugar mills. The CBI official said they need documents to know who are the members of the committee formed for selling those mills and what procedures were followed.

The CBI, which is investigating the case on the recommendation of the state government, took over the FIR registered at Gomti Nagar police station in Lucknow in 2017. The case is lodged on charges of forgery, cheating and under Companies Act.