Toggle Menu
Uttar Pradesh: ED to probe ‘irregularities’ in sugar mill disinvestmenthttps://indianexpress.com/article/india/uttar-pradesh-ed-probe-irregularities-sugar-mill-disinvestment-5723375/

Uttar Pradesh: ED to probe ‘irregularities’ in sugar mill disinvestment

The CBI had lodged an FIR against seven persons on April 25 over allegations related to the sale and purchase of seven mills.

Sugar mills protest ‘high’ sales quota, say it will make clearing cane dues difficult
Of the 21 sugar mills, 10 were run by Uttar Pradesh State Sugar Corporation Limited and 11 closed mills were of Uttar Pradesh Rajya Chini Avam Ganna Vikash Nigam Limited. (PRAVEEN KHANNA)

THE ENFORCEMENT Directorate (ED) is set to probe alleged irregularities and corruption in disinvestment of 21 sugar mills in Uttar Pradesh in 2010-11 during Mayawati’s tenure as CM.

“We will write to CBI seeking documents related to FIR registered on selling sugar mills. After obtaining the documents, we will begin a probe,” said an ED officer. The CBI had lodged an FIR against seven persons on April 25 over allegations related to the sale and purchase of seven mills.

Of the 21 sugar mills, 10 were run by Uttar Pradesh State Sugar Corporation Limited and 11 closed mills were of Uttar Pradesh Rajya Chini Avam Ganna Vikash Nigam Limited.

“The FIR is registered in connection with sale of seven sugar mills. For the remaining 14 sugar mills, preliminary inquiries are being done. If anomalies are found, FIR will be registered,” said a CBI officer.

Advertising

Meanwhile, the CBI has written to the state government seeking documents related to the sale of 21 sugar mills. The CBI official said they need documents to know who are the members of the committee formed for selling those mills and what procedures were followed.

The CBI, which is investigating the case on the recommendation of the state government, took over the FIR registered at Gomti Nagar police station in Lucknow in 2017. The case is lodged on charges of forgery, cheating and under Companies Act.

Follow the Lok Sabha Elections 2019 real-time on IndianExpress.com/elections. Check the Lok Sabha election schedule, your Lok Sabha constituency details as well as where Narendra Modi and Rahul Gandhi are campaigning in the Lok Sabha Election. On Twitter, follow @Decision2019 for the latest news and analysis.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 Cyclone Fani: Odisha CM announces relief package, launches crowd-funding platform
2 Fani aftermath: As Puri picks up pieces, scuffles break out
3 Bengal: Day after state child rights panel called for his arrest, BJP candidate says charges baseless