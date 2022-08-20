scorecardresearch
Saturday, August 20, 2022

Uttar Pradesh: Earthquake of 5.2 magnitude noted near Lucknow

The quake took place at 1.12 am at a depth of 82 km below the ground. 

earthquakeAn earthquake of magnitude 5.2 took place near Lucknow.

An earthquake of magnitude 5.2 took place near Lucknow early on Saturday morning, reported the National Center for Seismology (NCS).

“Earthquake of Magnitude:5.2, Occurred on 20-08-2022, 01:12:47 IST, Lat: 28.07 & Long: 81.25, Depth: 82 Km ,Location: 139km NNE of Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh, India,” said NCS in a tweet.

More details are awaited

First published on: 20-08-2022 at 07:53:21 am
Heavy rain forces temporary suspension of Vaishno Devi pilgrimage

