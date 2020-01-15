Uttar Pradesh: ‘Dragged out’ of labour room by stray dog, newborn dies

Fatehgarh District Magistrate Manvendra Singh formed a committee headed by the city magistrate to investigate illegal private hospitals. “Action will be taken on basis of the report,” said the DM. Fatehgarh District Magistrate Manvendra Singh formed a committee headed by the city magistrate to investigate illegal private hospitals. “Action will be taken on basis of the report,” said the DM.

AN FIR was filed against a doctor and unidentified staff of a private hospital in Fatehgarh district of Uttar Pradesh after a stray dog allegedly entered the hospital’s labour room next to the operation theatre and dragged a newborn out, causing death, in Farrukhabad police station area Monday.

The district administration sealed the hospital after they found that it was not registered with the office of the Chief Medical Officer. Patients admitted at the private hospital were shifted to the district hospital.

Fatehgarh District Magistrate Manvendra Singh formed a committee headed by the city magistrate to investigate illegal private hospitals. “Action will be taken on basis of the report,” said the DM.

Station House Officer, Farrukhabad police station, Ved Prakash Pandey, said, “A local resident, Ravi Singh, told police that he brought his wife Kanchan to the hospital after she complained of labour pain. Staff took her to the OT for caesarean procedure. Singh claimed a nurse came out and told him the operation was successful and a baby boy was born.”

Pandey said the hospital claimed the baby was stillborn and that they had informed Singh about this. “Hospital staff claimed they took the dead baby to a room, next to the OT. Minutes later, a stray dog entered and attacked the dead baby. When staff spotted the dog, they raised an alarm and the animal ran away,” said Pandey.

An argument ensued between the staff and Singh. Singh got an FIR registered against a doctor and unidentified staff of the hospital, said police. No arrests have been made yet.

When contacted, CMO Fatehgarh, Dr Chandra Shekhar said, “We found the hospital was not registered, so we got FIR registered against the unidentified manager.”

