Uttar Pradesh Deputy CM invites Rahul to Kumbh: Visit grave of your grandfather

Deputy Chief Minister Dinesh Sharma on Thursday sent out an open invitation to Congress president Rahul Gandhi for the Kumbh Mela, saying that he should “not only offer prayers for his forefathers at Kumbh, but should also visit the grave of his grandfather Feroz Jehangir Khan Gandhi at Prayagraj, light a candle and have a meal”.

The deputy chief minister, who was in Gujarat to invite Chief Minister Vijay Rupani and other members of the Gujarat government for the Kumbh Mela, said this at a media interaction in the presence of Rupani at the secretariat. “I want to invite honourable Rahul Gandhiji — perhaps his gotra is Dattatreya — to come to Kumbh… Kumbh has a tradition where the purohit does a pooja by changing the janeyu (sacred thread) and making offerings to the forefathers,” he added.

“I request that he goes to the grave of his late grandfather honorable Feroz Jehangir Khan Gandhi saab at Prayagraj. Rahul has not visited it so far. I advice him to have a meal there and light a candle there…,” Sharma said in response to a question on whether he has invited Rahul for Kumbh.