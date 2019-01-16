Uttar Pradesh decides who comes to power at Centre, who will be PM: Mayawati

Three days after she announced an alliance with the SP of Akhilesh Yadav, BSP chief Mayawati Tuesday said “Uttar Pradesh decides who comes to power at the Centre and who becomes Prime Minister”.

Advertising

On her birthday, she urged the workers of BSP and SP to set aside their differences and ensure the victory of alliance candidates, saying this would be the best birthday gift.

At a press conference last Saturday to announce the alliance, Akhilesh had evaded a direct reply when he was asked if he would support Mayawati for Prime Minister should such a situation arise. “You know whom I will support,” he had said. “I have said in the past that UP has always given the PM and I will be happy if it gives a PM again.”

Of the 80 Lok Sabha seats in UP, the BSP and SP have decided to contest 38 seats each, leave two for smaller allies and not field candidates in Amethi and Rae Bareli, the parliamentary seats of Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi. The Congress later said it would contest all 80 seats.

Speaking to reporters in Lucknow, Mayawati attacked both the Congress and BJP, saying these parties need to understand that governments that make only “false promises” and have an “anti-farmer, anti-labour and anti-poor mindset” do not stay long. She said people have already started pointing fingers at the Congress governments in Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh — her party backs Kamal Nath’s government in Madhya Pradesh.

“The first question being raised on the intention of Congress governments is that they decided March 31, 2018 as the cut-off for farm loan waiver, and not December 17, 2018 on which they had formed the government… also, limiting loan waiver to amounts of only up to Rs 2 lakh is not going to help farmers,” she said.

“For the benefit of farmers, our party demands an effective and permanent plan so that farmers do not have to take loans anymore. Farmers in the country believe that if the central government accepts the recommendations of the Swaminathan commission with full honesty, then it will find a satisfactory solution to the problems related to farming,” she said.

On the government’s decision to provide 10 per cent reservation in jobs and education to the general category poor, Mayawati said her party welcomes the decision but it will not help the poor among Muslims and other minorities.

Advertising

She released a book on her, A Travelogue of My Struggle Ridden Life and BSP Movement. Later, Akhilesh reached her residence to greet her on her birthday. Both held a meeting that lasted almost an hour.