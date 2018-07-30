Uttar Pradesh: Day after gangrape victim kills self, main accused commits suicide

Police said suicide notes found from both scenes have been sent to handwriting experts for verification of authenticity. (Picture for representation) Police said suicide notes found from both scenes have been sent to handwriting experts for verification of authenticity. (Picture for representation)

A day after a 28-year-old gangrape victim allegedly committed suicide, Firozabad police Saturday recovered the body of prime accused, Amit Kumar, a 24-year-old labourer, hanging from an iron rod at his home. Police said suicide notes found from both scenes have been sent to handwriting experts for verification of authenticity.

On Sunday, Amit’s elder brother Tara Chand lodged a complaint against the gangrape victim’s husband and her three brothers-in-law under IPC section 306, pertaining to abetment of suicide, at Jasrana police station. No one has been arrested so far.

SP Sachindra Patel has suspended SHO, Jasrana police station, Muneesh Chandra, and investigating officer of the gangrape case, Inspector Sompal Singh, on charges of negligence.

Police are conducting raids to trace Anil and his younger brother Jitendra, who were booked in the gangrape case along with Amit.

Circle Officer Prem Prakash Yadav said Tara Chand told police that on Saturday he found Amit’s body hanging from a iron rod on the terrace. “Police recovered a suicide note from Amit’s possession, stating that Anil and Jitendra are innocent and wrongly named in the case. Amit also hinted about his relationship with the victim.”

Acting SHO, Jasrana, R B Singh said that on July 16, the gangrape victim’s husband filed a complaint against Amit, Anil and Jitendra, alleging that they had uploaded objectionable photos of his wife on social media. The victim’s husband also alleged that the accused were trying to blackmail her and attacked him when he asked them to return the photos, Singh said. On the basis of the complaint, police lodged an FIR against Amit, Anil and Jitendra under IPC section 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace). The police also invoked IT Act against the accused.

“On July 26, police recorded the victim’s statement in which she alleged that around three months ago, the accused forcibly entered her house, assaulted and gangraped her. On the basis of the statement, police added gangrape, voluntarily causing hurt and house trepass charges to the FIR,” said Singh, adding that the woman underwent a medical examination and its complete report is awaited. Police had decided to get the victim’s statement recorded before a magistrate on July 28.

“On Friday, police was informed that she hanged herself. A suicide note was recovered in which it is alleged that Amit, Anil and Jitendra are responsible for her death,” said Singh, adding that during preliminary inquiry, police found that the gangrape victim and Amit were in a relationship.

The Circle Officer said, “Autopsy reports of Amit and the gangrape victim stated that cause of death is hanging. Police have sent the suicide notes to handwriting experts.”

