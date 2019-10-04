Uttar Pradesh: Day after defying party, Congress MLA Aditi Singh gets Y-plus security

Hours after Congress MLA from Rae Bareli, Aditi Singh, attended the special session of the Assembly defying her party’s decision of boycotting it, the state BJP government accorded her Y-plus security on Thursday.

Singh, a first time MLA from Rae Bareli and daughter of former Congress MLA Akhilesh Singh, had alleged a threat to her life following an attack on her while she was on the way to Rae Bareli to take part in the no-confidence motion against district panchayat chairman Awadhesh Singh in May this year.

Awadhesh Singh is the brother of former Congress MLC Dinesh Pratap Singh, who had shifted to the BJP before the Lok Sabha elections and had contested against Congress president Sonia Gandhi from Rae Bareli. “I have been asking for it (the security cover) for a while now ever since the attack took place. I met the CM and apprised him that the main culprits have not yet been arrested and especially after my father’s death recently, I fear more for my security. It has been finally given,” Aditi Singh told The Indian Express.