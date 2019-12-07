Uttar Pradesh: Dancer shot at wedding, two arrested

The dancer, identified as Heena of Hameerpur district, suffered a gunshot injury in her jaw and is undergoing treatment at Sanjay Gandhi Post Graduate Institute in Lucknow, where doctors stated that she was out of danger, police said. The dancer, identified as Heena of Hameerpur district, suffered a gunshot injury in her jaw and is undergoing treatment at Sanjay Gandhi Post Graduate Institute in Lucknow, where doctors stated that she was out of danger, police said.

Two men were arrested on Friday after a dancer was shot at in the face when she stopped dancing at a wedding ceremony at Titra village in Uttar Pradesh’s Chitrakoot district on December 1. Two others also suffered pellet injuries in the firing.

The dancer, identified as Heena of Hameerpur district, suffered a gunshot injury in her jaw and is undergoing treatment at Sanjay Gandhi Post Graduate Institute in Lucknow, where doctors stated that she was out of danger, police said.

The arrested persons were identified as Titra village head Sudhir Patel (45) and his distant relative Phool Singh (52), the father of the alleged assailant Ajeet Singh (30) who is absconding.

Police officials claimed the incident occurred when two persons entered a heated argument at the wedding ceremony. However, a video of the incident recorded by an eyewitness, which was circulated on social media, shows the assailant threatening that shots would be fired if the dancing stopped, and there is firing soon after one of the dancers stops dancing.

The police on Friday produced Sudhir and Phool Singh in a local court of Chitrakoot, which sent them to jail, said Chitrakoot SP Ankit Mittal. Police are conducting raids to trace Ajeet.

Mittal said the incident took place at the wedding ceremony of Sudhir’s daughter, where a group of dancers was called to perform. The video shows the victim, who was part of the dancers’ group, performing with another dancer on the stage. As the women stopped dancing to take a break, a drunk man was heard saying that the dance should not stop. “Goli chal jayegi (shots will be fired),” he is heard saying after the victim stopped dancing. That is when gunshots are heard in the background. The same male voice identifies the person who is firing as ‘Sudhir’. The video then shows another bullet being fired and hitting Heena’s jaw.

