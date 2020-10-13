Dalit man thrashed, forced to drink urine in Uttar Pradesh

Amar, a 65-year-old Dalit man. (Source: ANI)

A 65-year-old Dalit man was allegedly assaulted and forced to drink urine in Roda village in Uttar Pradesh’s Lalitpur by a man against whom he had filed a police complaint.

The accused, Sonu Yadav, allegedly attacked the victim’s son a few days ago with an axe. After the father and son approached police, Yadav has been allegedly forcing them to settle the matter and withdraw their complaint.

On Tuesday, Yadav allegedly forced Amar, the father, to drink urine. “When I refused, he attacked me with a stick. He had attacked my son with an axe few days ago and we had complained against him to police. So he was forcing us to compromise,” Amar told ANI.

Lalitpur SP Mirza Manzar Beg said an FIR has been registered and search is on to nab Yadav. “Few influential people thrashed two villagers in Roda village. Police registered an FIR as soon as it was informed. Main accused has been arrested and search is on for others involved in this case. We won’t tolerate any sort of bullying.”

