Uttar Pradesh: Criminal gunned down in encounter

Azamgarh police on Thursday claimed to have killed a wanted gangster, Lakshman Yadav, in an alleged encounter in Maharajganj police station area.

According to police, Yadav, against whom a reward of Rs 1.5 lakh was announced, was reportedly among the top 10 history-sheeters of Maharajganj and wanted in more than 40 cases of loot and murder.

SP Triveni Singh said: “As part of our campaign against criminals, SP (Azamgarh Rural) Narendra Pratap Singh received information around 5 am that Yadav was planning to kill a village pradhan at Kaptanganj market. The SP, along with the SWAT team in-charge, formed two teams and sent them to Mehrupur and Raje Sultanpur to wait for Yadav. Around 7.30 am, Yadav and an associate was seen coming on a bike. When police tried to stop them, they opened fire. While the one riding the bike managed to escape, the person on the pillion ran into the paddy fields.”

“Finding himself surrounded, the one hiding in the field started shooting at the SWAT team and head constable Surendra Yadav was injured. When the firing stopped, the field was combed and Lakshman Yadav was found dead with a bullet injury. A .32 bore pistol and another of .315 bore were recovered from his possession,” he added.

The head constable is out of danger, the police said.