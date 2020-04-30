In UP, five die in last 24 hours, first Covid-19 death in Bareilly district

Till date, Agra has reported 14 deaths. (Representational image) Till date, Agra has reported 14 deaths. (Representational image)

Five coronavirus patients died in the last 24 hours, taking the total toll in the state to 39. While Agra reported two more deaths, taking the total fatalities in the district to 14, Bareilly had its first COVID-19 death. The other two deaths were reported from Firozabad and Mathura.

The fresh deaths in Agra are a 70-year-old man with respiratory failure who later tested positive and a 25-year-old who was undergoing treatment at SN Medical College. In Bareilly, a 35-year-old man died.

He was also suffering from cardiac problems, asthma and diabetes, Chief Medical Officer, Vineet Kumar Shukla, said.

In Firozabad, which registered second death, a 72-year-old man, who was admitted with heart-related issues, died before his treatment could start. He tested positive for coronavirus later. In Mathura, a 65-year old woman, who was at a quarantinecentre afterher two family members tested positive, died. The woman isreportedtobecomorbid.

Till date, Agra has reported 14 deaths, followed by six in Moradabad, five in Meerut, four in Kanpur, two in Firozabad and one each in Bareilly, Basti, Bulandshahr, Lucknow, Varanasi, Aligarh, Mathura and Shravasti.

