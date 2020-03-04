Uttar Pradesh: Court rejects bail pleas of Azam Khan, his wife and son

Rampur MP Azam Khan Rampur MP Azam Khan

A LOCAL court here rejected the bail applications of Rampur MP Azam Khan, his MLA wife Tazeen Fatima and son Abdullah Azam Khan in a case related to the alleged forgery of Abdullah’s birth certificate.

Additional Advocate General at Allahabad High Court, Vinod Diwakar, said the police also sought 10 days’ police custody of Azam, Tazeen and Abdullah for interrogation in a case related to embezzlement of Enemy Property in Rampur.

“In the double birth certificate case, their bail was rejected by the court Tuesday. They will continue to stay in jail. In the Enemy Property case, we have also submitted an application seeking custody remand of Azam, his wife and son for 10 days… The police wanted to question the trio in the case. The court has set the date for hearing on the application for remand on March 7,” said Diwakar, who was present in the Rampur court for the hearing on Tuesday.

In August last year, an FIR was lodged against Azam Khan, Tazeen and Abdullah for allegedly usurping around 86 bighas of land classified as Enemy Property. The case was lodged at Rampur’s Azim Nagar police station on a complaint by social worker Allama Zameer Naqvi.

Diwakar said the Allahabad HC will on Wednesday hear a petition in which Azam’s lawyers have said that 27 FIRs — registered over the alleged land grab for the Mohammad Ali Jauhar University — are politically motivated and should be quashed.

