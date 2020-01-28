Uttar Pradesh: Court notice to ‘rape victim’ who turned hostile

Earlier, after getting a rape case registered against the accused in 2017 at a police station, the woman had alleged she was raped by the accused in her statement recorded before the police and the magistrate then. Earlier, after getting a rape case registered against the accused in 2017 at a police station, the woman had alleged she was raped by the accused in her statement recorded before the police and the magistrate then.

A LOCAL court in Etah issued notice on Saturday to a rape victim after lodging a case against her for giving clean chit to the accused in her deposition before the court and turning hostile. Earlier, after getting a rape case registered against the accused in 2017 at a police station, the woman had alleged she was raped by the accused in her statement recorded before the police and the magistrate then.

After the woman turning hostile, the court exonerated the accused from rape charges. He had been lodged at Etah district jail since after his arrest two years ago.

“The 23-year-old woman had gone back on her earlier statement given to police and the magistrate and also refused to identify the accused during the court trial. She told the court that he (accused) was not the person who had sexually assaulted her. Prosecution declared her hostile and cross-examined her,” said government counsel Shri Krishna Yadav, adding that five prosecution witnesses were examined by the court.

“Additional District and Sessions Judge Reema Melhotra on Saturday issued order for the release of the accused and also directed to get a complaint registered against the woman. A notice under section 344 CrPC (summary procedure for trial for giving false evidence) has been issued to the woman,” added Yadav.

