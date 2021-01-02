UP govt: Vaccination drive to be conducted in 3 phases, 70,000 vaccinators ready

UP health officials said around 70,000 vaccinators have already been trained for the drive. (Express Photo/File)

With the Covid vaccination drive expected to start in the new year, the Uttar Pradesh government has laid out a plan to inoculate the population in three phases, beginning with 8 to 8.5 lakh health workers in the first phase, followed by another 15 lakh frontline workers, including police personnel, in the second phase.

State health officials said that around 70,000 vaccinators have already been trained for the drive.

Speaking to The Indian Express, Minister of Medical and Health, Family Welfare, Jai Pratap Singh said they are collecting information of those to be vaccinated in the first two phases and soon they will collate a list.

“In the first phase, health workers will be vaccinated, and their number is expected to be around 8 to 8.5 lakh. Their details are being uploaded by the districts. In the second phase, frontline works including police personnel, home guards, revenue officials and others will be vaccinated,” said Singh.

A senior health official, who is looking after the vaccination drive preparations, said any person authorised to use an injection can be trained as a vaccinator. They include multipurpose workers, Auxiliary Nurse Midwife (ANM), staff nurses, pharmacists, doctors and paramedical staff who are already trained vaccinators, and only need additional training in the protocols of administering Covid vaccine while avoiding transmission, the official added.

“At present, we have trained the trainers who will get the vaccinators prepared at the district level. Now, the districts are making micro-plan for training, based on the vaccinators who will be deployed in the first two phases. The training of the rest of the vaccinators is going on and it will be completed in the next few days,” the official said, adding that around 70,000 vaccinators have been trained till now.

The five-member team will include one vaccinator, one helper, one to look after a person post-vaccination and two security staff. The plan is that one team will administer vaccine to 100 people in a day, the official said.

Recently, Additional Chief Secretary (Health) Amit Mohan Prasad has a video conference with the trained vaccinators for quality feedback. The vaccinators across the state were randomly asked questions about the training provided to them.