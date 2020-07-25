Covid-19: 50 die in last 24 hours, UP has sixth highest fatalities

Covid-related deaths also saw the highest single-day jump of 50 — the fourth highest in the country — taking the toll to 1,348 in the state — the sixth highest in the country. Covid-related deaths also saw the highest single-day jump of 50 — the fourth highest in the country — taking the toll to 1,348 in the state — the sixth highest in the country.

Uttar Pradesh recorded its highest single-day jump of 2,712 new Covid-19 cases in the past 24 hours, taking the total number of positive cases in the state to 60,771 till date.

Covid-related deaths also saw the highest single-day jump of 50 — the fourth highest in the country — taking the toll to 1,348 in the state — the sixth highest in the country.

As per the state health bulletin, a total of 37,712 patients have been discharged in the state with over 1,900 patients recovering in the past 24 hours.

The state has 21,711 active cases of infection as of Friday.

As per the Friday Covid bulletin, nine of the total 75 districts in the state have recorded 100 plus new cases in the past 24 hours. Among these, Lucknow reported the highest with 297 cases, followed by 189 in Kanpur Nagar, 163 in Bareilly, 148 in Jhansi, 147 in Varanasi, 135 in Ballia, 124 in Prayagraj, 122 in Ghaziabad and 121 in Jaunpur.

Lucknow and Kanpur Nagar also recorded maximum number of deaths with seven each, followed by four in Bareilly.

Meerut, Varanasi, Agra, Prayagraj, Gorakhpur, Bulandshahr and Gonda reported two deaths each. Lalitpur, Lakhimpur Kheri, Bahraich, Mirzapur, Amroha, Shamli, Azamgarh, Unnao, Bijnor, Chandauli, Muzaffarnagar, Mathura, Ayodhya, Saharanpur, Barabanki, Sambhal, Moradabad and Jaunpur reported one death each.

While Kanpur Nagar has the highest number of deaths (159), Meerut is the only other district with over 100 deaths at 104.

Agra, which had highest number of deaths a few weeks ago, has reported 99 deaths so far.

