2,000 recover, over 1.5 lakh tested in UP

Thursday marked a new high for Uttar Pradesh in terms of the recovery of coronavirus patients. As many as 2,072 patients have so far been discharged from hospitals after their recovery. The recovery rate, which has been increasing steadfastly, stood at 53.10 per cent on Thursday even as the fresh cases jumped to 147 in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of cases to 3,902.

The high rate of recovery also got reflected in the number of active cases which dropped to 1,742 on Thursday after hitting the highest of 1,914 exactly 10 days ago.

Also almost 50 per cent of the districts in the state now have more recovered cases in comparison to their active cases.

Out the 36 districts, where the number of active cases is higher than their recovered patients, most were added in the list of affected districts in the past two weeks because of returning migrants testing positive. Districts with high active cases are Meerut with 81 recoveries and 190 active cases, Ghaziabad with 83 recoveries and 84 active cases, Mathura with 10 recoveries and 42 active cases, and Aligarh with 24 recoveries and 39 active cases.

Meanwhile, two more Covid patients died, taking the toll in this pandemic to 88. The fresh two deaths were reported from Meerut and Pratpgarh – one each.

A 65-year-old man infected with SARS-CoV-2 died at Meerut medical college on Thursday. “He was admitted on May 11 and was recuperating well, but all of a sudden his condition deteriorated,” said Dr RC Gupta, principal of the medical college.

A 22-year-old Meerut resident who was taken to a Delhi hospital has also died.

Till date, Meerut has 286 coronavirus cases, out of which 15 have died and 81 have recovered. On Thursday, the district reported 14 more cases, forcing the administration to impose strict restrictions from 6 am to 6 pm. “We did not allow anyone to come out except milkmen and medicine shopkeepers in an attempt to break the chain of infection,” said CMO of Meerut Dr Rajkumar Saini.

The remaining new cases were reported from Ghaziabad (19), Moradabad (16), nine each from Lakhimpur Kheri and Bahraich, six from Lucknow, five each from Basti, Prayagraj and Sultanpur, four each from Kanpur Nagar, Siddharthnagar, Kannauj, Ghazipur and Gorakhpur, three each from Noida, Agra, Aligarh, Barabanki and Balrampur, two each from Maharajganj, Amethi, Shravasti, Sant Kabir Nagar, Bulandshahr and Varanasi, and one each from Hapur, Bijnor, Shamli, Baghpat, Pratapgarh, Jaunpur, Azamgarh, Kaushambi, Deoria, Etawah and Mau.

Thursday also saw, the state testing more than 1.50 lakh people, including at least 5,833 samples tested in the last 24 hours. “A total of 73,131 teams have so far visited 60,66,476 houses covering more than 3.01 crore population,” said Principal Secretary (Health) Amit Mohan Prasad said.

—With ENS, Meerut

