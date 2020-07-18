Kanpur adds most to highest spike in deaths; drones to monitor lockdown

Capital Lucknow again contributed highest number of new cases with 151, followed by Kanpur Nagar with 142), Ghaziabad with 139 and Gautam Buddh Nagar with 84. Capital Lucknow again contributed highest number of new cases with 151, followed by Kanpur Nagar with 142), Ghaziabad with 139 and Gautam Buddh Nagar with 84.

Uttar Pradesh on Friday reported 38 deaths, its highest single-day spike in coronavirus fatalities, raising the toll to 1,084. Another 1,733 new cases were added in the last 24 hours, pushing the infection tally to 45,163 on Friday.

This was fourth conseuctive day of highest jump in daily deaths in the state.

Kanpur Nagar contributed the most number of Covid deaths, taking the total fatality count in the district to 110 — the highest in the state. On Thursday, the district had reported nine deaths and on Friday eight.

Prayagraj reported five more deaths on Friday, taking the total death count in the district to 32. Moradabad added three more to its death count, which reached 36.

Capital Lucknow again contributed highest number of new cases with 151, followed by Kanpur Nagar with 142), Ghaziabad with 139 and Gautam Buddh Nagar with 84.

With this Lucknow, the number of active cases in the Capital crossed 2,000 to stand at 2,060 on Friday.

Ghaziabad is second in active cases with 1,560, Gautam Budh Nagar third with 971 and Kanpur Nagar fourth with 841.

Varanasi, Gorakhpur and Jaunpur were other significant contributors with 65, 60 and 55 new cases, respectively.

Additional Chief Secretary (Medical & Health) Amit Mohan Prasad said the state now has 16,445 active cases, while 27,634 patients have so far been discharged from hospitals after recovering from the infection. Prasad said a record 54,207 samples were tested on Thursday and the number would be increased further.

About the home isolation facility, Prasad said it was not deliberately provided in the state as asymptomatic patient spread the virus in family and others.

The state government, meanwhile, has decided to provide isolation facility in hotels in Lucknow and Ghaziabad.

“The district administration of Lucknow and Ghaziabad will acquire hotel and the facility of isolation for asymptomatic patients will be provided there on a double occupancy basis at a charge of Rs 2,000 per day. The medical facility will be provided to them by the health department at a one-time payment of Rs 2,000,” he said.

Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Awanish Kumar Awasthi said that during the weekend lockdown, directives have been issued to all districts to use drone cameras to keep an eye on the movement of traffic and cleanliness work. “Drones will be used in all districts in the next two days,” Awasthi said.

Prasad said around 1.75 lakh people with coronavirus-like symptoms were found during the surveillance campaign conducted till July 15. “The health department is now testing all of them,” Prasad said.

—With PTI

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.