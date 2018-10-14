Follow Us:
Sunday, October 14, 2018
Gifting Recommendations: A Realme for every Indian during Flipkart’s Big Billion Days sale Sponsored

Gifting Recommendations: A Realme for every Indian during Flipkart’s Big Billion Days sale
  • Watch: Uttar Pradesh Police mimic gunshots to scare criminals after revolver gets jammed

Watch: Uttar Pradesh Police mimic gunshots to scare criminals after revolver gets jammed

The team, however, managed to arrest one of the criminals after shooting him at his leg. One cop was also injured in the encounter.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Published: October 14, 2018 9:42:46 am
up encounter, up police encounter, up police, uttar pradesh police, up news The ASP said the words “maaro and ghero” were used to create mental pressure on the criminals. (ANI)

A team of Uttar Pradesh policemen were forced to mimic gunshots in order to scare a group of criminals after one of their revolvers got jammed during an encounter in Sambhal district, ANI reported on Sunday.

In a video released by the news agency, an assistant superintendent of police (ASP) was seen shouting “thain-thain (gunshot sounds)” and “maaro (kill) and ghero (surround)” while another policeman, who was in plain clothes, was struggling to open fire as the cartridges in his revolver got stuck.

Speaking to ANI, the ASP said he wanted to create “mental pressure” on the criminals. The team has managed to arrest one of the criminals after shooting him in his leg. A policeman was also injured in the encounter.

Must Watch

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog
Advertisement
Best of Express
NYT ScienceTake | The Science Behind a Frog’s Leap
Watch Now
NYT ScienceTake | The Science Behind a Frog’s Leap
Buzzing Now
Advertisement