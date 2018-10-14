Watch: Uttar Pradesh Police mimic gunshots to scare criminals after revolver gets jammed

The ASP said the words “maaro and ghero” were used to create mental pressure on the criminals. (ANI) The ASP said the words “maaro and ghero” were used to create mental pressure on the criminals. (ANI)

A team of Uttar Pradesh policemen were forced to mimic gunshots in order to scare a group of criminals after one of their revolvers got jammed during an encounter in Sambhal district, ANI reported on Sunday.

#WATCH: Police personnel shouts ‘thain thain’ to scare criminals during an encounter in Sambhal after his revolver got jammed. ASP says, ‘words like ‘maaro & ghero’ are said to create mental pressure on criminals. Cartridges being stuck in revolver is a technical fault’. (12.10) pic.twitter.com/NKyEnPZukh — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) October 13, 2018

In a video released by the news agency, an assistant superintendent of police (ASP) was seen shouting “thain-thain (gunshot sounds)” and “maaro (kill) and ghero (surround)” while another policeman, who was in plain clothes, was struggling to open fire as the cartridges in his revolver got stuck.

Speaking to ANI, the ASP said he wanted to create “mental pressure” on the criminals. The team has managed to arrest one of the criminals after shooting him in his leg. A policeman was also injured in the encounter.

