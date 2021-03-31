Uttar Pradesh: Congress expands state unit ahead of polls, inducts young faces

The central leadership has named three more vice-presidents – Vishwa Vijay Singh from Gorakhpur; Deepak Kumar, a Jatav leader from west Uttar Pradesh, and Gayadeen Anuragi, a Dalit leader from Bundelkhand.

With the Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh less than a year away, the Congress on Tuesday expanded its state unit committee by incorporating 69 office-bearers – three vice-presidents, 13 general secretaries and 53 secretaries – most of them being youth and regional leaders.

“The Congress president (Sonia Gandhi) has granted approval to the recommendations of expansion of the Uttar Pradesh Congress Committee with immediate effect,” an official party release said.

With this expansion, the state committee has now over 100 members; and each of the 75 districts of the state will now have at least one secretary, while the big districts like Lucknow, Prayagraj, Varanasi and Kanpur will have an additional secretary for the cities.

The central leadership has named three more vice-presidents – Vishwa Vijay Singh from Gorakhpur; Deepak Kumar, a Jatav leader from west Uttar Pradesh, and Gayadeen Anuragi, a Dalit leader from Bundelkhand.

“All three leaders are active party workers and have been chosen for their work and hold in their respective regions,” a senior Congress leader said here.

With five existing vice-presidents – former MLA Pankaj Mallik, former Youth Congress leader Yogesh Dixit, MLA Suhail Ansari, Kurmi leader Virendra Chaudhary and former MLA Lalitesh Pati Tripathi – the state unit now has eight vice-presidents.

The new general secretaries appointed are Sanjeev Sharma, Pushpendra Singh, Rahul Richhariya, Anshu Tiwari, Sushil Passi, Phul Kunwer, Shyam Sunder Upadhyay, Shiv Pandey (protocol and arrangements), Dhirendra Pratap Singh ‘Dhiru’, Devendra Pratap Singh, Tribhuvan Narain Mishra, Maninder Mishra and Kumud Gangwar.

“The latest expansion (of the state unit) is very significant as it has been done clearly to start preparations for the 2022 Assembly polls in the state by selecting young and active members of the party. Moreover, each region and the caste have been given due considerations in this expansion,” the senior leader said.

The last big expansion of the state unit had taken place two years ago under the supervision of Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, the Congress general secretary in-charge of Uttar Pradesh. Then, most of the senior leaders were given a place in either the strategy and planning team or the advisory team of Priyanka Gandhi.

The latest expansion also comes ahead of the panchayat elections in the state.

Explained: Focus on young, active workers

The selection of leaders for the latest expansion of UPCC is a clear indication that Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra is preparing teams with rather younger and fresh faces to lead the party in different regions of the state. These are leaders who have a say in their respective regions, have been active on the ground, but did not have a prominent place within the party in the past.