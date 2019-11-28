Uttar Pradesh: Congres moves petition for Rae Bareli MLA’s disqualification

The Congress has moved a petition in the Uttar Pradesh Assembly seeking disqualification of its Rae Bareli MLA Aditi Singh, who had attended the special session of the Legislative Assembly on October 2, defying the party whip’s direction.

The petition was submitted to speaker Hriday Narain Dixit on Tuesday by Congress Legislature Party leader Aradhana Misra, according to whom, Singh had failed to reply to two notices served to her in over a month.

The move comes close on the heels of the expulsion of 10 veteran Congress leaders after they had held an “unnecessary” meeting against a decision of the All India Congress Committee.

Besides Singh, the Congress had earlier sought the disqualification of party MLA Rakesh Singh and his brother Legislative Council Member Dinesh Singh — both from Rae Bareli. Dinesh Singh had had contested the Lok Sabha elections as a BJP candidate against Congress president Sonia Gandhi in Rae Bareli.

“… A three-line instruction was issued to all the party members urging them not to attend the session… She (Aditi Singh) was served a notice on October 4 by then Congress Legislature Party leader Ajay Kumar Lallu, and another on November 11 by me. But she did not reply to any of the notices. So, it was decided that party will seek her disqualification,” Misra said.