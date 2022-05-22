Since BJP came to power in UP, reading namaz on roads has stopped, loudspeakers in mosques donated: Yogi Adityanath

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, while listing changes that had been brought about in the state since his government took charge, said that reading namaz on the roads on the occasion of Eid had stopped and loudspeakers in mosques had been donated to schools and hospitals.

“In many states, there were riots after the elections were over. There were no riots in UP during or after the polls. After the formation of the government, Ramnavami was celebrated with fervour. Hanuman Jayanti celebrations passed off peacefully. This is the same UP where small issues led to riots. Now, you must have seen that for the first time, namaz during Eid was not read on the roads. You must have heard that either the volume of the loudspeakers at mosques have gone down or the loudspeaker has been removed completely. Now, these loudspeakers are being donated to schools and hospitals,” Adityanath said at an event organized to celebrate 75 years of RSS-affiliated magazines Organiser and Panchjanya.

Adityanath added that more than one lakh loudspeakers have had their volumes toned down or been removed.

He also touched upon the issue of stray cattle in the state and elaborated on the steps taken by the government to deal with the issue. “You may remember that when our government came to power, it shut down all illegal slaughterhouses. However, there was an adverse consequence of this —stray cattle roaming on the roads and in the fields. Earlier, they were smuggled into illegal slaughterhouses. To meet this challenge, we set up over 5,600 cattle shelters. We are also setting up a new model where we will make CNG from cow dung which will be bought at Rs 1 per kg from people. We have taken all necessary steps to protect cows,” Adityanath said.

He also spoke about how the grand Ram temple is being built in Ayodhya and the splendour with which Kashi Vishwanath temple complex has been renovated. “New life has been injected into pilgrimage sites such as Mathura, Vrindavan and Chitrakoot. In every assembly constituency, the government is developing a pilgrimage site,” he added.

Complimenting Panchjanya over its role in protecting the culture, Adityanath said, “The struggle for civilisation and culture is not just waged through weapons, but also in invisible ways through influence on culture. Those who know that they cannot colonise India again try to attack it in this way. But Panchjanya has always stood like a guard in such situations.”

According to Adityanath, owing to the double-engine government structure, UP has started moving towards becoming the second-largest economy in the country.

“In 70 years, UP has reached the sixth position among economies in the country. In the last 70 years, UP’s per capita income was one fourth of the nation’s. In the past five years, we have doubled it. In ease of doing business, UP has climbed up to the No. 2 spot in India. And in ease of living, UP is No. 1. Most of the infrastructural development in the country is happening in UP and the state is now known as an expressway,” the UP CM said.