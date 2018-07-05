Uttar Pradesh: Class 8 pass hospital owner booked for operating on patient after firing doctors

The man identified as Nardev Singh owned Aryan Hospital in Uttar Pradesh’s Shamli district. (File) The man identified as Nardev Singh owned Aryan Hospital in Uttar Pradesh’s Shamli district. (File)

A school dropout was booked on Thursday after a video of him performing surgery on a patient in a private hospital he owned went viral. The video shot in the theatre of Aryan Hospital in Uttar Pradesh’s Shamli district shows the man, identified as Nardev Singh who is class 8 pass, operating on a patient, and a female compounder giving anesthesia. The hospital initially hired some doctors but they were fired soon and the owner himself began to attend patients. The hospital didn’t even have a certified anesthetist.

The district Acting Chief Medical Officer (ACMO) Ashok Kumar Handa sealed the hospital and registered an FIR against the man after submitting a preliminary report in the matter.

“ACMO investigation found that the man is not at all qualified to operate anyone or even give medicines. He just passed class 8 and owns the hospital,” said Shamli Superintendent of Police (SP) Dinesh Kumar.

“In the start, he hired some MBBS doctors just to show others, however, he soon removed them and himself became the doctor,” the SP added.

This is not the first time, the hospital has been sealed and has been reopened unscathed. It was sealed thrice in the past. The man has allegedly managed to get the hospital running, using his close political connections.

Doctor crunch in India forces many people to depend on unqualified practitioners in rural areas of Uttar Pradesh. According to a Reuters report, The Indian Medical Association estimates that about 45 percent of the people in India who practice medicine have no formal training.

