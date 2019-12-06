Dancer shot in face at UP wedding, two arrested

Hina, in peach-coloured attire, was shot in the face in Chitrakoot. (Source: Twitter/Alok Pandey) Hina, in peach-coloured attire, was shot in the face in Chitrakoot. (Source: Twitter/Alok Pandey)

A 22-year-old woman dancer was shot in the face at a marriage function last week at Tikra village in Uttar Pradesh’s Chitrakoot. Two persons were arrested Friday in connection with the incident, the police said.

On November 30, the dancer, Hina sustained a bullet injury in her jaw and two others sustained pellet injuries during the firing at the wedding of the daughter of village head Suhir Singh Patel in Chitrakoot, PTI quoted Superintendent of Police Ankit Mittal as saying.

Hina was rushed to a hospital after sustaining the bullet injury and her condition has been diagnosed as stable, the police official said.

In a 42-second video, two shots are heard being fired, of which the second bullet hits one of the dancers on stage. Seconds before, a man behind the camera is heard shouting: “Shots will be fired if this song is played.”

The accused, who fired shots, were identified as Sudhir Singh and Phool Singh and were arrested, he said.

(With PTI inputs)

