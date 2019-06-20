Lucknow: 7 children feared drowned after vehicle falls into canal

At least seven children were feared drowned after a van carrying 29 people fell into Lucknow’s Indira canal in Uttar Pradesh, an official said Thursday, according to PTI reports.

“A vehicle carrying around 29 people fell into the canal, around 22 people have been rescued so far, 7 children are still missing. Rescue operations by NDRF and local divers underway,” Range Lucknow Inspector General S K Bhagat was quoted as saying by ANI.

The vehicle was ferrying passengers returning from a marriage when it fell into the canal in Nagram this morning. Rescue operations to trace it are still underway. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath taking cognisance of the incident, has directed SSP and the SDRF to ensure and undertake all possible efforts for the search and rescue of those who have drowned.

“As many as seven children, all in the age group of 5-10 years, are missing. They might have been washed away to a significant distance as the flow of water in the canal is rather high…rescue operations are on,” Lucknow District Magistrate Kaushal Raj Sharma told PTI.

More details awaited.

with inputs from PTI, ANI