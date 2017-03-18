Uttar Pradesh CM designate Yogi Adityanath: 5 famous statements that triggered controversy across the country

BJP’s Yogi Adityanath showing victory sign after elected leader of the BJP Legislature Party in Lucknow on Saturday. (PTI Photo by Nand kumar) BJP’s Yogi Adityanath showing victory sign after elected leader of the BJP Legislature Party in Lucknow on Saturday. (PTI Photo by Nand kumar)

The BJP on Saturday declared Yogi Adityanath as the next chief minister of Uttar Pradesh, putting an end to speculations since the party’s landslide victory of 312 seats in the state Assembly elections. Yogi Adityanath, the controversial 44-year-old priest-politician from Gorakhpur, is known for his staunch Hindutva approach, provocative speeches and mass following across the state. The Yogi, who wears ‘Hindutva’ on his sleeve and has been accused of involvement in quite a few communal incidents in the past, wields considerable influence among the Hindu hardliners. Here are the top five controversial statements made by the CM designate that he has been criticised for:

Minorities: Commenting on the riots in western UP, he once said, “There have been 450 riots cases in West UP in two-and-a-half years of Samajwadi Party rule because the population of a particular community is rising manifold. Why are there no riots in Eastern UP? You can easily understand. In places where there are 10-20% minority population, stray communal incidents take place. Where there are 20-35% of them, serious communal riots take place and where they are more than 35%, there is no place for non-Muslims.”

Kairana: “When I look at western UP, I have regrets… when I see the social framework and demography… On January 19, 1990, Hindus had to migrate collectively from Kashmir. A massacre took place, the honour of mothers and sisters were openly tramped upon. If we have seen a sight similar to this anywhere, it was either in Bengal or western UP. Kairana and Kandhla are examples.”

Shah Rukh Khan: “Shah Rukh Khan should remember that if a huge mass in society would boycott his films, he will also have to wander on streets like a normal Muslim….I am saying these people are speaking in a terrorist language. I think there is no difference between the language of Shah Rukh Khan and Hafiz Saeed.”

Mother Teresa: “Teresa was part of a conspiracy for Christianisation of India. Incidents of Christianisation had led to separatist movements in parts of North-East, including Arunachal Pradesh, Tripura, Meghalaya and Nagaland,”

Applauding Donald Trump’s travel ban: “Similar action is needed to contain terror activities in this country.”

