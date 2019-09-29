Uttar Pradesh: Chief medical officer held for taking bribe

The Uttar Pradesh Vigilance Establishment, a unit of UP Police, Friday arrested Chief Medical Officer (CMO) of Ayodhya, Dr Hari Om Srivastava, for accepting a bribe of Rs 20,000 from a government doctor in lieu of transferring him to a hospital of his choice.

After the doctor contacted officials in Lucknow, a team reached the CMO’s residence in Ayodhya Friday evening and caught him red-handed soon after he accepted the bribe of Rs 20,000 from Dr Vijay Pratap Saroj. He was brought to the City Kotwali police station of Ayodhya where a case under Prevention of Corruption Act was registered against the CMO. Vigilance team then took Srivastava to Gorakhpur.

“On Saturday, Srivastava was produced before a Special Court (Anti-Corruption) in Gorakhpur that sent him to jail. Ayodhya district falls under the jurisdiction of Gorakhpur court,” said Superintendent of Police, Vigilance, Dr Akhilesh Kumar Nigam.

Srivastava, who hails from Kanpur, was posted in Ayodhya for around 10 years. Earlier, he had been posted in the district for five years.

According to Nigam, the complainant, Dr Vijay Pratap Saroj, was in-charge of Primary Health Centre (PHC) at Rani Bazaar. A few months ago, Srivastava gave him additional charge of PHC, Sahganj, which is around 14 km from Rani Bazaar.

“Dr Vijay Pratap was facing problems in holding responsibilities of the two PHCs as he had to spend three days in a week at each PHC. He approached Srivastava requesting him to relieve him from responsibilities of two PHCs and get him posted at one hospital,” said Nigam.

Pratap recently filed a complaint with the vigilance department in Lucknow claiming that Srivastava had demanded a bribe.

“Dr Vijay Pratap alleged that Srivastave had demanded a bribe of Rs 45,000 for appointing him at one PHC. While collecting details about Srivastava, we came to know that his reputation in Ayodhya was not good,” said Nigam.

“On Friday evening, Vijay reached Srivastava’s residence to hand him Rs 20,000 as first installment of the bribe. A few minutes later, the vigilance team too entered Hari Om’s house and caught him with the bribe amount,” said Nigam.

