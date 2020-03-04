UP cancels 1,300 appointments by SP govt

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. (File photo) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. (File photo)

Citing “irregularities” in the selection process, the BJP government in Uttar Pradesh has cancelled the appointment of 1,300 people, who were recruited under the Samajwadi Party’s tenure in various posts of the UP Jal Nigam Department.

The 1,300 appointees include 853 junior engineers, 122 assistant engineers and 325 clerks.

Jailed Samajwadi Party MP from Rampur, Azam Khan, was Minister for Jal Nigam during 2016-17 when the recruitments were made.

Vikas Gothalwal, Managing Director of UP Jal Nigam, said the appointments were cancelled based on different inquiry reports, including that of the SIT formed by the incumbent government in 2017 to investigate alleged corruption in the recruitment process during the previous government’s rule.

Sources said the SIT found that due selection process was not followed and sought permission to chargesheet Azam Khan, then managing director and then chief engineer of Jal Nigam and a private firm, which was hired to conduct the recruitment exams.

The BJP government had earlier cancelled the recruitment of 122 assistant engineers of Jal Nigam. However, the order was reversed by the Supreme Court. The fresh notice to cancel the appointment includes the 122 officials who were reinstated by the Supreme Court directive.

The decision to cancel the appointment of those 122 assistant engineers was taken based on fresh reports, sources said.

In April 2018, Azam Khan and others were booked on charges of cheating, criminal conspiracy, destruction of evidence and under Prevention of Corruption Act.

