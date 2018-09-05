Uttar Pradesh cabinet nod to takeover 24 properties under Varanasi plan

While 166 properties are to be purchased, these 24 properties were ones that did not have any owners and were estimated to be worth Rs 14.55 crore. While 166 properties are to be purchased, these 24 properties were ones that did not have any owners and were estimated to be worth Rs 14.55 crore.

The cabinet Tuesday cleared a proposal to takeover 24 properties in Varanasi that fall under the proposed widening and beautification plan of a road leading to the Kashi Vishwanath Temple from Ganga riverside. While 166 properties are to be purchased, these 24 properties were ones that did not have any owners and were estimated to be worth Rs 14.55 crore.

Principal Secretary (Information) Avaneesh Awasthi said, “There are some properties, which do not have owners and are instead managed by ‘sewadars’. There are no guidelines under the present law to give compensation to them. Thus, after consultation with law and other departments, an arrangement has been made to give these ‘sewadars’ equivalent property elsewhere before taking over the properties.”

In another significant decision, a day before Teacher’s Day, it has been proposed to give 7th pay commission benefits to teachers and equivalent cadre in state universities and colleges. This is estimated to cost the exchequer Rs 921 crore, out of which half would be would be borne by the central government and remaining by the state government. The funds by the central government would be given by March 31, 2019.

Meanwhile, cabinet also cleared the decision to implement the Centre’s “Ayushman Bharat National Health Project Mission”, in assurance mode in the state rather than the insurance mode. Under the assurance mode, the scheme would be managed by trusts instead of insurance company. This marked a reversal from the government’s earlier stand.

Government spokesperson Sidharthan Nath Singh said, “The assurance or trust mode was chosen keeping in mind the beneficiaries who find it difficult to settle claims with insurance companies.” He said that public sector undertaking Sachi would act as a trustee and funds from central and state government would be given to it and would inturn be given to the connected hospitals.

He informed that the government would appoint an Ayushman Mitra with honourarium of Rs 5000 and would give Rs 50 per beneficiary incentive. He said that trail run of the scheme began at a Balrampur hospital.

