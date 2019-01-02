UP Cabinet gives nod to impose cow welfare cess on eight public sector depts

The Uttar Pradesh Cabinet on Tuesday cleared a proposal to impose a ‘Gau kalyan cess’ (cow welfare cess) on eight “profit-making” public sector departments to generate funds for setting up and maintaining temporary cow shelters across the state.

These departments include excise, public works, the State Industrial Development Corporation and the UP Expressways Industrial Development Authority (toll tax) among others.

The Cabinet also gave the green signal for punitive action against farmers who leave their animals in public places and on other’s properties. A fine will be imposed under existing laws by the police, district administration or urban body.

“The decision is very significant and special. It is regarding a policy for establishment and maintenance of temporary cow shelters in gram panchayats, chetra panchayats, nagar panchayats, municipal corporations etc,” said Cabinet Minister Srikant Sharma, adding that Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had said that cow slaughter would not be accepted in any form.