Uttar Pradesh bypolls 2019: 11 seats up for polls, Hamipur votes tomorrow

THE ELECTION Commission of India on Saturday announced that bypolls would be held on 11 seats to the Uttar Pradesh Vidhan Sabha on October 21.

Advertising

The 11 seats are Gangoh seat in Saharanpur, Rampur seat, Iglas seat in Aligarh, Lucknow Cantonment in Lucknow, Govindnagar in Kanpur, Manikpur in Chitrakoot, Pratapgarh, Jaidpur in Barabanki, Jalalpur in Ambedkarnagar, Balha in Bahraich and Ghosi in Mau.

Read | Karnataka bypolls

While Ghosi seat was vacated after MLA Fagu Chauhan took over as Bihar Governor, the remaining seats were vacated after the MLAs contested the Lok Sabha elections this year and were elected as members of Parliament.

In a statement issued by the chief election commissioner, Uttar Pradesh, the Model Code of Conduct has been initiated in the districts where bypolls are to take place.

Read | Maharashtra bypolls 2019

Meanwhile, the Hamirpur Vidhan Sabha constituency is set for a four-pronged bypoll contest on September 23. The seat was vacated following the conviction of BJP MLA Ashok Kumar Chandel in a 22-year-old murder case. Hamirpur will be the first electoral contest after the SP and BSP parted ways after their poor show in the Lok Sabha election.