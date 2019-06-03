Uttar Pradesh: Body of missing girl found with arm chopped off

Around three days after a three-year-old girl went missing from outside her relative’s house in Aligarh, her partially decomposed body with one arm chopped off from the elbow was found in a pile of garbage on Sunday morning.

Police are waiting for the postmortem report to find if the girl was sexually assaulted and also looking at the possibility of child sacrifice.

“Around three days ago, the girl was playing outside her uncle’s house from where she went missing. An FIR against unidentified persons was registered for kidnapping at the nearby police station the same day and police conducted a search in the area. On Sunday morning, her body was found in a pile of garbage around 60 metres from the house,” said Circle Officer (CO) of the area.

“So far we cannot say if there was sexual assault as the body is in a bad condition because of heat. However, we are not ruling out the possibility. The girl may have been killed on the same day she went missing. Things would be more clear after the postmortem report,” he said, adding that the victim was the only child of her parents and belonged to a middle class family.

According to the District Superintendent of Police, one arm of the girl was chopped off from the elbow. “We are looking at every possibility, including murder after sexual assault and a case of child sacrifice,” he said, adding that family members of the girl are demanding serious action against those responsible.