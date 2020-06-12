UP: Body of man who died outside govt office removed in garbage van, 3 cops among 7 suspended

A video grab of the incident. A video grab of the incident.

THREE POLICEMEN were suspended and four Municipal Board staffers were “relieved of duty” in UP’s Balrampur district after a video, purportedly showing a body being carried in a van meant for carrying garbage, went viral.

The video, shot on Wednesday, showed a man’s body being put into the van as three policemen watch. Police sources said no one was ready to touch the body due to fear of Covid-19 infection.

SP Dev Ranjan Verma, said the man, identified as Anwar Ali, 45, died outside the Tehsil building. “He was drinking since morning. After a while, he lay down there and people thought that he had lost consciousness. When tehsil was being shut, some people checked on him and found he was dead. Police were then informed.”

An order issued by DM Krishna Karunesh said, “On June 10, near Balrampur’s Tehsil Utraula gate around 5 pm, Anwar Ali’s (45) body was found. Police handed over body to the family members. The burial was done on Wednesday evening. On Thursday, through social media platforms, a video went viral in which Nagar Palika officials are seen loading the body of the deceased in a garbage truck. In the video, one sub-inspector and two constables are also present… Taking cognizance of the video, DM, Balarampur and SP ordered a probe by the ADM and Circle Officer.”

