Rape ‘natural pollution’, even Lord Ram cannot stop it: BJP MLA

BJP MLA from Bairia district Surendra Narayan Singh. BJP MLA from Bairia district Surendra Narayan Singh.

BJP MLA from Bairia district Surendra Narayan Singh on Saturday stoked a controversy after he said that even Lord Ram would not have been able to put an end to the rising rape incidents, news agency ANI reported.

“I can say this with full confidence that even Lord Ram will not be able to prevent such instances. This is natural pollution, which has not left anybody untouched,” the legislator said, when asked about rising cases of rape in Uttar Pradesh.

Singh added, “It is people’s responsibility to treat others as their family, as their sisters. We can only control it through values, not the Constitution.”

Recently, the MLA had also come out in support of another MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar, who is currently in Sitapur jail in connection with the Unnao rape case.

It was only last month that the BJP leader had landed in a soup for comparing government staff to prostitutes and blaming parents and smartphones for the rise in crimes against women. According to ANI, he had said: “Officials se accha charitra vaishyaon ka hota hai, woh paisa lekar kam se kam apna kaam toh karti hain aur stage pe naachti hain. Par yeh officials toh paisa lekar bhi aapka kaam karenge ki nahi, iski koi guarantee hi nahi hai. (Prostitutes are better than officials. They at least do the work worth the money they take and dance on the stage. But these officials take the money, with no guarantee that that they get the work done).“

