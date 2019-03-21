Uttar Pradesh: BJP MLA shot at in Lakhimpur Kheri, condition now stable

BJP MLA Yogesh Verma was shot at during Holi celebrations in Kotwali police station area of Lakhimpur Kheri on Thursday.

The 45-year-old suffered a bullet injury in his leg and was rushed to hospital, where doctors said his condition was stable.

The MLA from Lakhimpur was meeting people when assailants opened fire on him, police said. Lakhimpur Kheri SP Poonam suspended Verma’s gunner Mohit on charges of negligence, the police added.

Circle Officer, Sadar (Lakhimpur Kheri), Vijay Anand said Verma and his associates were meeting people during Holi celebrations. “While returning from BJP district headquarters, they stopped at Kheri town to meet people. The assailant arrived and spoke to the MLA. An argument took place and the assailant opened fire,” said the Circle Officer. No FIR has been filed, said City Kotwali police station SHO Fateh Singh. “We are waiting for a complaint,” he said.