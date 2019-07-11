UP BJP MLA says ‘no threat’ from him to daughter for marrying Dalit

Dismissing his daughter’s allegations that he posed a threat to her life for marrying a Dalit man, Uttar Pradesh BJP MLA Rajesh Misra Thursday said his daughter is an adult and “has the right” to make her own decision.

“Whatever is going on against me in the media is wrong. My daughter is an adult and has the right to take her own decision. Neither me nor my men or any member of my family has given any life threat to anyone,” Misra said.

On Wednesday, Bithari Chainpur legislator Misra’s daughter Sakshi Misra uploaded a video on social media announcing her marriage to Ajitesh Kumar which took place last week. In another video, she apprehended threat to her life from her father, brother and an associate, and urged police to extend security to the couple. READ | UP: BJP MLA’s daughter fears for life after marrying a Dalit

Claiming that he was engaged in party work, the BJP MLA added: “Me and my family are busy in our work. I am doing people’s work in my constituency and presently running BJP membership campaign. There is no threat to anyone from me.”

Sakshi also appealed to the MPs and MLAs of Bareilly to not help Rajesh Misra as he was allegedly after her life. In the video, Misra’s 23-year-old daughter has apparently appealed to her father to let her live her life. She further warned him that if anything happened to her or her husband, she would do something that would put him behind bars.

-with PTI inputs