Follow Us:
Wednesday, September 12, 2018
Realme 2 or Redmi 6 Pro? Know which smartphone you should buy Sponsored

Realme 2 or Redmi 6 Pro? Know which smartphone you should buy
  • At least six people killed in chemical factory blast in UP’s Bijnor

At least six people killed in chemical factory blast in UP’s Bijnor

Uttar Pradesh: District Collector and Superintendent of Police, Bijnor, are present at the site. The bodies and the injured people have been sent to the hospital.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Published: September 12, 2018 10:56:31 am
UP: At least six people killed in Methane gas blast in Bijnor Bijnor: The blast occurred during the welding process.

At least six people were killed and two injured when a methane gas tank exploded at a petrochemical factory in Uttar Pradesh’s Bijnor district Wednesday. The explosion occurred during welding at Mohit petrochemical factory. District Collector and Superintendent of Police, Bijnor, are present at the site. The injured have been taken to hospital.

This is a developing story. More details are awaited.

Must Watch

Start your day the best way
with the Express Morning Briefing

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog
Advertisement
Best of Express
How a CIA drone base grew in a desert out of a small commercial airstrip
Watch Now
How a CIA drone base grew in a desert out of a small commercial airstrip
Buzzing Now
Advertisement