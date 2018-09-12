At least six people killed in chemical factory blast in UP’s Bijnor

Bijnor: The blast occurred during the welding process. Bijnor: The blast occurred during the welding process.

At least six people were killed and two injured when a methane gas tank exploded at a petrochemical factory in Uttar Pradesh’s Bijnor district Wednesday. The explosion occurred during welding at Mohit petrochemical factory. District Collector and Superintendent of Police, Bijnor, are present at the site. The injured have been taken to hospital.

थाना कोतवाली शहर क्षेत्रान्तर्गत मोहित पेट्रो केमिकल फैक्ट्री में वेल्डिंग के दौरान मीथेन गैस का टैंक फटने से 6 व्यक्तियों की मृत्यु हो गई तथा 2 व्यक्ति घायल हो गए हैं। जिलाधिकारी बिजनौर व पुलिस अधीक्षक बिजनौर मौके पर हैं, मृतकों और घायलों को जिला अस्पताल बिजनौर भिजवाया गया है। — Bijnor Police (@bijnorpolice) September 12, 2018

This is a developing story. More details are awaited.

