Uttar Pradesh: Basti youth, 72-yr-old kin of Meerut patient succumb to COVID-19

UTTAR PRADESH recorded its first coronavirus-related fatalities on Wednesday with two deaths — a 25-year-old man in Basti and a 72-year-old man in Meerut.

Health officials said both had underlining health problems. The number of coronavirus cases in the state also increased to 117 on Wednesday with 14 more people testing positive for COVID-19 — nine in Noida, two in Bulandshahr and one each in Agra, Lucknow and Basti.

According to BRD Medical College in Gorakhpur, where the 25-year-old Basti resident was admitted on Sunday, they came to know about his infection only on Tuesday after his death on Monday. Nonetheless, they had taken precautions and kept him in an isolation ward.

“We were told that he had problems in his liver and kidney and was treated at private hospitals before he was admitted to Basti District Hospital. At BRD Medical College, we found disarrangement in his liver and kidney, and he died after around 17 hours. Though he was not confirmed to be coronavirus-positive back then, we have a separate isolation chamber reserved for serious patients who can be possible suspects, and he was kept there,” said principal of BRD Medical College Dr Ganesh Kumar.

While Director General (Medical & Health) Rukum Kesh said that the 25-year-old Basti resident had liver and kidney ailments, a statement issued by the state information department said that he was staying in his house for the past three months and had no travel history.

Meanwhile, the 72-year-old man who died in Meerut is the father-in-law of a 50-year-old man who had tested positive on Saturday. The 50-year-old, who runs a store in Maharashtra, was visiting his relatives in Meerut when he tested positive. At least 17 of the 19 positive cases in Meerut are linked to him.

Doctors at Lala Lajpat Rai Medical College in Meerut, where he was undergoing treatment said the 72-year-old “was an acute diabetic patient”. “His growing age had weakened his resistance power that led to his death,” the principal of the medical college Dr RC Gupta said, adding that condition of his son-in-law and daughter, also infected by the virus, is critical.

