Uttar Pradesh: Seven Bangladeshi nationals arrested in Jhansi under Foreigners Act

The men were arrested from the hotel they had been staying near a bus stand in the town, the SSP said, adding that they hailed from Dhaka. (Representational Image) The men were arrested from the hotel they had been staying near a bus stand in the town, the SSP said, adding that they hailed from Dhaka. (Representational Image)

Seven Bangladeshi nationals, who allegedly did not have valid documents for staying in India, were arrested in Uttar Pradesh’s Jhansi on Sunday.

Confirming the development, Jhansi Senior Superintendent of Police D Pradeep told PTI, “As many as seven Bangladeshi nationals were arrested during routine checking near the bus stand in Babina on Friday.”

The SSP said the seven arrested were from Dhaka and were identified as Mamoon Sheikh, Milan Sheikh, Aslam Sheikh, Falan Sheikh, Sijer Sheikh, Mukul Sheikh, and Monu Veid. The men were arrested from the hotel they had been staying near a bus stand in the town.

“For some time, they were in the business of selling fish oil. No criminal cases have been found against them but they have been booked under the Foreigners Act for illegally staying in India,” Pradeep said.

The Uttar Pradesh Police has launched a crackdown against illegal immigrants in the state. In the last few years, several Bangladeshi nationals have been held by the Uttar Pradesh police for traveling without valid documents.

In May last year, the Uttar Pradesh Anti-Terror Squad had arrested six Bangladeshi citizens. In 2018, the squad picked up three persons for their alleged involvement in preparing fake documents for illegal immigrants.

Imprisonment under the Passport Act and Foreigners Act range between one and five years. Depending on the outcome of each case, once the trial is completed, a police team escorts the immigrants to the International Check Post on the India-Bangladesh border.

Last month, the BSF said the outflow of illegal Bangladeshi migrants to their home country had substantially increased in the last one month. The officers, however, said the increase in the outflow was not due to the enactment of the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).

BSF Inspector General (South Bengal Frontier) Y B Khurania said, “There has been an increase in the outflow of illegal Bangladeshi migrants to the bordering country in the last one month. In January, we had apprehended 268 illegal Bangladeshi migrants, most of whom were trying to sneak out into the neighbouring country.”

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd