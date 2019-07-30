Toggle Menu
Uttar Pradesh: Baghpat man held for ‘killing’ teen daughter

The girl’s 28-year-old brother, also an accused, is absconding. (Representational)

Police on Sunday arrested the father of a 17-year-old girl whose half-burnt body was recovered from forests near Maheshpur Chopra village in Baghpat district of Uttar Pradesh on July 18. The girl’s 28-year-old brother, also an accused, is absconding.

It is alleged that the accused strangulated her to death over her relationship with a youth from her village that they disapproved of. Police said they strangulated the victim and set the body on fire on the night of July 17, police said.

SP, Baghpat, Shailesh Kumar Pandey said, “On the evening of July 17, the father and brother told the girl that her maternal grandfather had died and they will have to attend his last rites at their native place. On their way, the father and son took the victim to the forest area where they strangulated her with her dupatta and then set the body on fire.”

