Samajwadi Party MP Azam Khan, his wife, son sent to judicial custody in forgery case

SP MP Azam Khan. (File) SP MP Azam Khan. (File)

Samajwadi Party MP Azam Khan, his wife Tanzin Fatima and son Abdullah Azam were on Wednesday sent to judicial custody by a local court in Rampur, Uttar Pradesh after their bail application in a case related to the alleged forgery of Abdullah’s birth certificate was rejected by a local court.

“They have been sent to judicial custody till March 2,” Rampur Superintendent of Police Santosh Kumar Mishra told PTI.

Taking to Twitter, media advisor to Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Mrityunjay Kumar said, “Azam Khan going to jail is the result of zero tolerance of the government on corruption.”

Abdullah, Samajwadi Party MLA, is accused of furnishing a wrong date of birth when he filed his nomination papers for the assembly elections. A case was registered against the three in January on allegations they forged Abullah’s documents.

