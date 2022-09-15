scorecardresearch
Thursday, Sep 15, 2022

Uttar Pradesh: Recently promoted police inspector found dead in Ayodhya

The policeman whose body was found in Ayodhya was promoted to the post of inspector only a few days ago.

Omkar Nath was promoted to the post of inspector only a few days ago.

The body of a police inspector was found dead in his rented apartment in front of the police station in Ayodhya where he was posted.

Omkar Nath (46), was promoted to the post of inspector only a few days ago.

Before this, he was posted as a senior sub-inspector at the Purakalandar police station in the district.

He was found hanging at his rented accommodation located right opposite the police station in Mainuddinpur village on Wednesday, police said.

He was recently transferred to the Faizabad police station as the inspector (crime). He was supposed to take charge on Wednesday evening.
The deceased was a resident of Sant Kabir Nagar district.

Arjun Singh, a resident of Mainuddinpur village, in whose building the inspector was residing on rent, told the police that when he knocked on the door in the morning, there was no response after which he informed the police.

Talking to PTI, ASP, City Madhuban Singh said the body has been sent for post-mortem and the matter is being investigated.

First published on: 15-09-2022 at 09:40:48 am
