Uttar Pradesh: Armyman arrested ‘for killing wife over dowry’

An Armyman was arrested on Friday for allegedly strangulating his wife to death for dowry in Sadar Bazar police station area in Meerut.

Police said the accused, Avinash Singh, 26, posted in Army Signal Corps here, killed his wife on Thursday at their house in Yogendra Enclave.

Singh was arrested on the basis of a complaint lodged by his father-in-law, Ran Bahadur Singh, a resident of Mohanganj in Amethi, police said. The victim’s father alleged that his daughter Seema (24) got married to Singh in 2016. “Soon after the wedding, Avinash started physically and mentally torturing my daughter for a car and Rs 2 lakh cash as dowry. My daughter did not tell us anything for a long time. When we got to know about the continued harassment of our daughter, I involved Avinash’s family members and the issue was settled but temporarily. Yesterday, they had a heated argument during which Avinash killed my daughter by strangulating her,” the father alleged in the FIR.

“We have arrested Avinash Singh. He will be sent to jail tomorrow (Saturday) after all the formalities with the Army are completed,” said Prashant Kapil, in-charge of Sadar Bazar police station.

SP (Crime), Shiv Ram Yadav said the body has been sent for the postmortem.

