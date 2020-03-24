Uttar Pradesh: Amid COVID-19 fears, protests at Ghanta Ghar, Prayagraj halted

In Prayagraj, SSP Satyarth Aniruddha Pankaj said people had halted a protest there owing to the pandemic. A protest against CAA-NRC had been going on at Mansoor Ali Park there since January 12. (File Photo) In Prayagraj, SSP Satyarth Aniruddha Pankaj said people had halted a protest there owing to the pandemic. A protest against CAA-NRC had been going on at Mansoor Ali Park there since January 12. (File Photo)

The women protesting against CAA and NRC at Lucknow’s Ghanta Ghar “halted” their agitation on Monday in view of the COVID-19 outbreak. The decision was taken after discussions between the protesters, police officers and members from the civil society.

In a letter to the Lucknow police commissioner Sujeet Pandey, the protesters wrote, “This is to inform you that the protest going on against CAA, NRC and NPR has been halted due to the sudden epidemic of coronavirus.When the government order related to coronavirus is over, we will come back and sit where we were sitting.”

Thakurganj police station SHO Pramod Kumar Mishra confirmed, “They (protesters) have left the spot and the place is empty now.”

Sumaiyya Rana, one of the organisers of the protest, told The Indian Express, “We have been assured by senior police officers that we can come back and sit once the orders related to the epidemic are no longer in place.” The sit-in at Ghanta Ghar started on January 17.

In Lucknow’s Ujariyaon under the Gomti Nagar police station, another sit-in against CAA-NRC was halted by the protesters.

ACP (Gomti Nagar) Santosh Singh confirmed that the protest has been halted for the time-being. “We received a memorandum from the women that they are halting the protest owing to the spread of the virus. They have said that once the coronavirus situation is brought under control, they will restart the sit-in,” said Singh.

In Prayagraj, SSP Satyarth Aniruddha Pankaj said people had halted a protest there owing to the pandemic. A protest against CAA-NRC had been going on at Mansoor Ali Park there since January 12.

“On Monday evening, the protesters submitted a memorandum to the administration, saying that they will halt their protest,” said Pankaj on Monday evening.

Sarah Ahmed, an organiser of the protest, said, “We have only halted the protest till the coronavirus issue is resolved. We will continue the protest once the lockdown is over. The coronavirus fear is the bigger issue at the moment and hence, we are temporarily halting the sit in. Our fight against CAA-NRC will continue.”

In Moradabad, police have lodged a case under the Epidemic Diseases Act and other sections of the IPC Monday over the protest being held under the Gul Shaheed police station at Eidgah mosque. “We have lodged a case against 12 named and 150 unidentified people after the protesters gave a call for more people to attend the sit-in after we asked them to halt it due to coronavirus pandemic.”

