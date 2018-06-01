Uttar Pradesh: Akhilesh Yadav moves out of govt bungalow

Outside Mulayam Singh Yadav’s residence in Lucknow on Thursday. (PTI Photo) Outside Mulayam Singh Yadav’s residence in Lucknow on Thursday. (PTI Photo)

Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav on Wednesday began shifting out of his government house ahead of the June 2 deadline given to six former chief ministers to vacate the houses allotted to them.

Sources said Akhilesh started shifting his belongings to his bungalow in Lucknow’s Sahara Shahar. SP spokesperson Rajendra Chaudhary said Akhilesh would vacate his bungalow by Saturday. Tempos were seen exiting his father and SP founder Mulayam Singh Yadav’s residence as well, but it could not be confirmed whether he was moving out.

Akhilesh and Mulayam had moved the Supreme Court seeking time to vacate their bungalows.

The state government has sought the opinion of the law department over the next course of action as only three out of the six former CMs allotted houses have begun vacating them as per a Supreme Court order.

The estates’ department had issued notices on May 17 to Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh, Rajasthan Governor Kalyan Singh, Mulayam and Akhilesh, BSP chief Mayawati and N D Tiwari to vacate the houses within 15 days.

Estates officer Yogesh Kumar Shukla said only Kalyan and Rajnath have started shifting their belongings as per their information. He said they would decide on further action after getting legal opinion.

A signboard reading ‘Pandit Narayan Dutt Tiwari Sarvajan Vikas Foundation’ appeared on Wednesday outside Tiwari’s 1-A, Mall Avenue, house. His wife, Ujjwala, had earlier written to CM Yogi Adityanath requesting him to let her stay in the house for a year as her husband has been undergoing treatment in New Delhi for eight months. She pleaded Tiwari was in the last stages of his life.

Mayawati had on Wednesday sent keys of a bungalow on Lucknow’s Lal Bahadur Shashtri Marg to authorities via speed post in response to the notice served on her to surrender the house allotted to her as a former CM.

Shukla insisted Mayawati had been allotted a bungalow on Mall Avenue, which she has to vacate as per the Supreme Court directive. But Mayawati maintained the Lal Bahadur Shashtri Marg house was allotted to her as a former CM. She said the one on Mall Avenue was allotted for BSP founder Kanshi Ram’s memorial.

