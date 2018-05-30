UP ATS officer dead, police say he shot himself

Rajesh Sahni Rajesh Sahni

An Uttar Pradesh anti-terrorism squad (ATS) officer, who probed several terror cases including the 2013 Patna crude bomb blasts, allegedly committed suicide by shooting himself with his service pistol on Tuesday.

Sources said additional police superintendent Rajesh Sahni left no suicide note. He was supposed to be on a 12-day leave to get his daughter admitted to Mumbai’s Tata Institute of Social Sciences. But sources said he was called to office on Monday to get the statement of an accused recorded before a court. He went to office again on Tuesday and allegedly shot himself dead.

Sahni’s role was appreciated in cracking the Khorasan terror module involved in a blast in MP. He led the team that gunned down alleged IS-inspired terrorist Saifullah in Lucknow in March 2017. Sahni was supervising the team, which arrested alleged ISI agent Ramesh Singh from Uttarakhand on May 23.

Sahni investigated the 2013 Patna blasts during his stint with the NIA. He was also part of the NIA team, which probed the 2013 Bodhgaya blast.

Sahni had a narrow escape when in May 2006 he jumped onto a bonnet of a jeep when its five occupants refused to stop during a vehicle checking drive. The jeep drove for around 5 km with Sahni clinging onto the bonnet for around half-an-hour. He eventually drove the jeep to the SSP’s residence-cum-camp office in Hazratganj after arresting the five.

IG (ATS) Asim Kumar Arun claimed Sahni was not called to office on Tuesday. He said Sahni left home telling the family he was going to bring ‘prasad’ and would return home soon. “After coming to office, he asked his driver, constable Manoj, to bring his service pistol as he has to go for an operation,’’ he said. “Manoj handed over the pistol to Sahni and returned. After few minutes, Manoj came to Sahni’s room for some work to find it bolted. When Sahni did not respond, Manoj informed Sahni’s confidential assistant, R K Singh, who alerted me.” Arun said they rushed to his room and found him dead. “Sahni had shot himself on his right temple.”

ADG (law and order) Anand Kumar said prima facie it appears Sahni committed suicide. Sahni was from Bihar and a 1992 batch state cadre officer.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd